Shehbaz Sharif presents names to Nawaz Sharif for cabinet

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 09 Mar 2024 18:25:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz Sharif held a consultation in Punjab House and discussed proposed names for the cabinet.

According to sources, PM Shehbaz Sharif presented names for the cabinet in a meeting.

Sources revealed that Nawaz Sharif recommended a short cabinet in the preliminary phase. Both leaders will finalise the cabinet after the final consultation.

It is expected that the federal cabinet will be announced on Sunday. The next strategy of coalition government was also discussed in the meeting.

Both leaders discussed the matters related to by-elections in the National Assembly and the Senate.