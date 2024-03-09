Presidential Election 2024

In-focus

Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif presents names to Nawaz Sharif for cabinet

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz Sharif held a consultation in Punjab House and discussed proposed names for the cabinet. 

According to sources, PM Shehbaz Sharif presented names for the cabinet in a meeting.

Also read: Nawaz for swift action on cabinet formation and executing PML-N manifesto

Sources revealed that Nawaz Sharif recommended a short cabinet in the preliminary phase. Both leaders will finalise the cabinet after the final consultation.

It is expected that the federal cabinet will be announced on Sunday. The next strategy of coalition government was also discussed in the meeting.

Both leaders discussed the matters related to by-elections in the National Assembly and the Senate.

 

