Pakistan Presidential election - how to cast vote?

Single vote will be counted for every member of the Senate and National Assembly

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 09 Mar 2024 12:19:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Presidential election is being held today (Saturday) and for that purpose members of Senate, National and all provincial assemblies will cast their votes.

The ECP chief has been appointed returning officer for election of the president.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Amer Farooq is presiding officer for Senate and National Assembly while high court chief justices have been appointed presiding officers for provincial assemblies. Senior member of ECP has been made presiding officer in Punjab Assembly.

Members of Senate and National Assembly will cast their votes in Parliament House while members of provincial assemblies will cast their votes in polling stations set up in respective assemblies.

Vote count mechanism

Single vote will be counted for every member of the Senate and National Assembly. Numbers of all provincial assemblies have been made equal to that of Balochistan Assembly i.e 65.

For Punjab Assembly, 5.71 members' votes will be counted as a single vote by dividing 365 seats by 65. For Sindh Assembly, 2.58 members' votes will be counted as a single vote by dividing 168 seats by 65.

For the KP Assembly, 2.24 members' votes will be counted as a single vote by dividing 145 seats by 65. For Balochistan Assembly, one member's vote will be counted as a single vote as it has 65 seats.

Every registered voter will present his ID card to relevant polling officer. The polling officer will ask the voter to sign after entering the name and constituency on counterfoil.

Ballot paper will be given to voter after presiding officer's signature and stamp on it. The voter will come to the polling booth for marking on ballot paper.

Names of candidates have been written according to Urdu alphabets on the ballot paper. Voter will mark a cross in front of the name of his preferred candidate.

Marking anything else will result in the rejection of vote. A special pencil to put a cross mark on the ballot paper will already be placed on the polling booth. Ballot paper will have to be put inside the ballot box after folding it.

How to mark the ballot paper

According to alphabetical order in Urdu, the names of the candidates on the ballot paper are mentioned, having a blank space in front of each name.

Voters are requested to mark a cross (X) with a copying pencil in front of the name of the candidate of their choice. Do not make any other mark on the ballot paper except marking a cross (X).

A copying pencil is available in the screened-off compartment for marking the ballot paper. Except copying pencil, do not use any other pencil or pen.

After marking the ballot paper, fold it before coming out of the screened-off compartment.

