Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on Monday for Ramazan moon sighting

Committee chairman Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - With the month of Ramazan a couple of days away, Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee will meet on March 11 (Monday) in Peshawar for moon sighting of Ramzan 1445 Hijrah.

The central committee session will be start after Asr Prayers on Monday (29 Shaaban) in Peshawar.

Ruet-e-Hilal committee chairman Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene meeting in Pesahwar along with zonal committees meetings in their respective areas.

The committee after the meeting will make announcement about Ramazan moon sighting or otherwise.

On the other hand, according to astronomers, although the moon of Ramzan will rise on March 10, it will not be visible at that time, the moon will be clearly visible on March 11.

Experts said the first Taraweeh will take place on the night of March 11 as there was a 95 percent probability that the first fast will be observed on Tuesday (March 12).

Muslims around the world observe fast from dawn till sunset with the fasting hours falling between 12 and 17 hours - depending on the geographical locations across the globe.

Earlier, it was reported that Islamic countries would observe the crescent for Ramazan on March 10, various news agencies reported.

The moon is predicted to appear after sunset in most Islamic countries on the day of the central conjunction, which is set for 9am GMT, according to the International Astronomical Centre. Because of this, it is expected that March 11 will be the start of Ramazan in many countries.

Despite this, the scientific criteria for crescent visibility indicate that there is little chance of seeing the crescent on March 10.

