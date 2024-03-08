In apparent rebuff to PTI, IMF says its scope is limited to economic issues

Says Fund is an international organisation and its mandate is restricted to economy

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says its scope is restricted to economic issues and it cannot interfere in any country's internal and political affairs.

IMF spokesperson Esther Perez confirmed that the fund received on Feb 20 a letter from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which demanded linking the release of the next tranche with political stability in Pakistan and responded that it (IMF) was concerned about economic matters.

She said the Fund was an international organisation and its mandate was restricted to economic issues only.

“IMF does not comment on local and political issues and encourages fair and peaceful resolution of disputes," she reiteriated.

What PTI demanded

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in the letter, asked the IMF to factor in the country's political stability in any further bailout talks. The PTI sent a letter to the IMF detailing its position.

Earlier, the IMF declined to comment on the country's political situation after the PTI founder’s aides said they would urge the lender to call for an independent audit of Pakistan's disputed Feb 8 elections before engaging in further talks with Islamabad.

New government's move

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif soon after assuming charge of the office held a meeting with his team and directed them to begin talks with the IMF on an Extended Funding Facility (EFF).

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office reads: "We got a mandate to improve country's economy and that's our government's top priority."

The IMF has been pressing Islamabad hard to privatise the entities which have been draining precious national resources.