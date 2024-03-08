Production order of PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry issued

Pakistan Pakistan Production order of PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry issued

Production order of PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry issued

Follow on Published On: Fri, 08 Mar 2024 16:59:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Senate secretariat on Friday issued production order of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ijaz Chaudhry for using his right to vote in presidential elections on March 9.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Khan Afridi ordered to issue the production order for detained PTI leader.

Senator Ali Zafar presented a motion signed by both the treasury and opposition benches in the upper house seeking production orders for Senator Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhry. He said Senator Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhry was detained by Punjab police in various cases on May 9th.

He said that rule 84 of the Senate grants the chairman, the discretionary powers to summon a member in custody for a sitting of the Senate. He said the presence of Senator Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhry is necessary for the presidential election on March 9, to use his right to vote in the election under his constitutional right.

Senator Ali Zafar informed the senate about the health of Senator Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhry saying that he is medically unfit having issues of liver and uric acid. He demanded the formation of a medical board in Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for his detailed medical examination.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that general amnesty should be given to all political prisoners.

Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah also appreciated the decision of the deputy chairman to issue the production orders of Senator Ijaz Chaudhry.

