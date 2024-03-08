Sadiq Sanjrani takes oath as MPA from Balochistan
As per ECP, he has secured the provincial seat from Chagai
QUETTA (Dunya News) - Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has sworn oath as member of Balochistan Assembly today.
The Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Ghazala Gola presided over the session of Assembly and administer the oath from former Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.
Mir Zafarullah Zehri and Muhammad Khan Lehri also taken the oath as member of Balochistan Assembly.
It is pertinent to note that Sadiq Sanjrani has been elected as MPA from Balochistan Assembly constituency Chagai, PB-32.
