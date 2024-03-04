Plea for removal of Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate chairman

Sadiq Sanjrani has become an MPA

Updated On: Mon, 04 Mar 2024 12:37:23 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A petition has been lodged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking removal of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani from his position.

A citizen, Mashkoor Hussain, filed the petition through his legal representative Advocate Nadeem Sarwar in the LHC. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have been made respondents in the case.

The petition contended that Senate Chairman Sanjrani, having contested the election for a Balochistan Assembly seat, received the victory notification from the ECP and he still holds the office of senator.

According to the constitution, the chairman of the Senate is prohibited from concurrently holding two offices - that of a senator and a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA).

The petition asserted that Sanjrani was unlawfully occupying the position of the Senate chairman despite becoming an MPA.

The petitioner requested the court to order the ECP to remove Sanjrani from Senate's top office.