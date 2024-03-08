Ishaq Dar, Jalil Abbas likely to be appointed on foreign ministry key positions

They will run the foreign office by utilising their experience

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The decision about key appointments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been finalised.

Sources say Senator Ishaq Dar will be made foreign minister and former foreign minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will assume the role of adviser.

Tariq Fatemi will be appointed special assistant to prime minister on foreign affairs.

Sources say Ishaq Dar, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Tariq Fatemi will jointly run the foreign office. They met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and briefed him on the roles they would play.

Meanwhile, consultations between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the leading party in the National Assembly, and allied parties are going on to form the federal cabinet.

The party has nominated the key party leaders for coveted offices in the centre.



