Punjab Assembly meeting on Friday afternoon

Follow on Published On: Thu, 07 Mar 2024 23:20:33 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The meeting of the Punjab Assembly is called at three o'clock afternoon on Friday.

New members nominated on reserved seats after the Election Commission ruling will take oath in the meeting.

The votes of these members will be cast in the presidential election on March 9. Earlier, the meeting of the Punjab Assembly was called for the oath-taking of members, the election of the speaker and deputy speaker and then the Chief Minister.