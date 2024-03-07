Sunni Ittehad Council to protest on swearing-in of reserved seats

Pakistan Pakistan Sunni Ittehad Council to protest on swearing-in of reserved seats

Sunni Ittehad Council to protest on swearing-in of reserved seats

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 07 Mar 2024 18:47:27 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) decided to protest on the occasion of the swearing-in of the members on reserved seats in the Punjab Assembly session.

PTI-backed member Rana Aftab said that females elected on fake mandate would be prevented from taking the oath. "No stranger will be allowed to vote on the occasion of the presidential election" Aftab stressed.

Also read: Election Commission to hold Senate polls on April 3



MPA Ahmed Khan Bhacher said that the newly elected women were not legally members of the house.

Apart from this, regarding the March 9 presidential election, the SIC called a meeting of the parliamentary party in the Punjab Assembly. Polling agents and other matters for presidential candidate SIC nominee Mehmood Khan Achakzai will be finalised in the meeting.