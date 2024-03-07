Punjab cabinet approves Ramazan relief package

Follow on Published On: Thu, 07 Mar 2024 18:23:11 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab cabinet on Thursday approved the Ramazan relief package.

The first meeting of the provincial cabinet, with Maryam Nawaz in the chair, approved the Ramazan relief package. Over 6.5 million package which includes 10kg flour, two kg rice, two kg oil, two kg sugar will be distributed among the needy people in the province.

The chief minister tasked the district administration and food control authority to supervise the quality of the package.

Earlier on Wednesday, an 18-member Punjab cabinet took oath. Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered oath to the cabinet members at a ceremony held at the Governor's House, which was also attended by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The ministers include Marriyum Aurangzeb, Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah, Rana Sikandar Hayat, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Zeeshan Rafique, Bilal Akbar Khan, Sohaib Ahmed Malik, Azma Zahid Bokhari, Bilal Yasin, Ramesh Singh Arora, Khalil Tahir, Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Shafay Hussain, Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani, and Sohail Shoukat Butt.

The names of the cabinet ministers were approved by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Marriyum Aurangzeb has been given the portfolio of senior provincial minister. She will also hold the ministries of Planning and Development, Environment and Forest Department. Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman has been given the charge of finance minister.

Azma Zahid Bukhari has been given the charge of Minister of Information and Culture. Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has been assigned the Ministry of Agriculture, Kazim Pirzada (Irrigation Department) and Rana Sikandar Hayat (Ministry of Primary Education).

For the first time in the provincial cabinet, a Sikh community member has been made minister. Ramesh Singh Arora has been given the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

