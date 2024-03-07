CM Maryam lauds ASP Shehrbano Naqvi

Says ASP sets unprecedented example of bravery and courage for the young lot

LAHORE (Dunya news) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has met ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi.

In a meeting, the CM hugged and patted the police officer.

The ASP briefed the CM about the Ichra incident and the CM appreciated the ASP for showing courage.

The CM said the ASP had set an unprecedented example of bravery and courage for the young people.

Senior Provincial Minister Mariyam Aurangzeb, IGP, CCPO, SSP Law and Order were also present on the occasion.

