Court voids CM Gandapur's status as proclaimed offender

The court sent the case back to the trial court and adjourned the hearing till March 14

Thu, 07 Mar 2024 18:26:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The district and sessions court of Islamabad has declared an earlier decision to declare Ali Amin Gandapur proclaimed offender null and void.

Gandapur had recently sworn in as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister.

The Bhara Kahu police registered a case of illegal possession of arms and liquor against Gandapur. His plea for exemption from his presence before the court was accepted.

The court ordered the petitioner to deposit a surety bond of Rs50,000.

The court sent the case back to the trial court and adjourned the hearing till March 14.




