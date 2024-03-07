US wants to see peaceful relationship between Pakistan and India

Pakistan Pakistan US wants to see peaceful relationship between Pakistan and India

Matthew Miller said that the US values its relationship with Pakistan and India.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 07 Mar 2024 07:40:55 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, while briefing the media on Wednesday said that the United States wants to see peaceful relationship between Pakistan and India.

Matthew Miller said that the US values its relationship with Pakistan and India, and we want to see them have a productive and peaceful relationship.

He said that we would welcome productive and peaceful talks between Pakistan and India, but the pace, scope, and character of any dialogue is a matter for Pakistan and India to determine.

Replying to a question, Matthew Miller said that we have made clear in our private conversations [with Pakistan officials] that we want to see Pakistan respect the human rights of all of its citizens.

