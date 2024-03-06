ATC adjourns 190 million pounds scam till March 13

Wed, 06 Mar 2024 19:00:05 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The hearing of the 190 million pounds scam case in Adiala Jail on Wednesday adjourned till March 13.

During the hearing, the two NAB witnesses recorded their statements and the cross-examination was completed. Five witnesses were presented in the court by the bureau.

Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi appeared in the court. Salman Safdar, Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas and Usman Riaz appeared on behalf of the PTI chief.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the case in Adiala Jail.