Pakistan Pakistan COAS Munir attends rollout ceremony of HAIDER tank in Taxila

The ceremony was also attended by Ambassador of China, officials of Chinese state company NORINCO

Updated On: Wed, 06 Mar 2024 18:38:14 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) on Wednesday as chief guest at the rollout ceremony of HAIDER tank (Pilot Project).

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the ceremony was attended by Ambassador of China, key officials of Chinese state company NORINCO, high officials of Government of Pakistan & Pakistan Army, and various military and civilian officials of HIT.

During the ceremony, HIT unveiled its new tank HAIDER, which has been indigenously manufactured through collaboration with NORINCO China and various industries of Pakistan.

HAIDER embodies cutting-edge technology and impressive capability in the domain of tank warfare having remarkable firepower, protection and manoeuvre characteristics. Crafted with state-of-the-art advanced technologies, HAIDER stands as a testament to Pakistani defence industry’s relentless pursuit of excellence in defence innovation.

Gen Asim Munir was briefed in detail about the technical capabilities of the HAIDER tank and the progress being made in achieving indigenization in arms and armament.

Pakistan Army chief also visited other manufacturing facilities within the Heavy Industrial Complex and appreciated the commitment of the officers and workforce in successful achievement of another technological milestone.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chairman HIT.