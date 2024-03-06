Zardari or Achakzai? MQM-P to decide who to vote in presidential election today

The committee will meet at 4 pm today to take the final decision who to vote – Zardari or Achakzai

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will decide today (Wednesday) who to vote in the presidential elections.

A meeting of the MQM-P Coordination Committee was held on Tuesday in which the opinion of the members regarding the presidential election was sought.

The committee will meet at 4 pm today again to take the final decision who to vote – Asif Ali Zardari or Mahmood Khan Achakzai – for the office of president.

Asif Zardari is considered the strong candidate to become president as various political parties have assured the People’s Party (PPP) leader of their support. Meanwhile, PPP C0-Chairperson and son of Zardari, Bilawal, met party members on Tuesday regarding campaign. He was reportedly briefed that the elder Zardari would likely to get 366 votes.

Bilawal was informed that the PML-N, the PML-Q, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) have assured their support to Asif Zardari.

The presidential election will take place on March 9.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday approved the nomination papers of Asif Ali Zardari and Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the upcoming presidential election set to take place on March 9.