Rain likely at isolated places in Balochistan, KP, Punjab, northern areas

Rain likely at isolated places in Balochistan, KP, Punjab, northern areas

Wed, 06 Mar 2024 08:11:36 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm and snowfall over hills at isolated places in north/southwest Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave was affecting western parts of Balochistan. Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold weather is likely in northern parts.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts. Rain occurred at isolated places in north/southwest Balochistan. Kalam remained the coldest place in the country on Tuesday with -13°C temperature.