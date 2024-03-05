PML-N becomes largest party in National Assembly with 123 seats

Updated On: Tue, 05 Mar 2024 23:23:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - After the allotment of reserved seats, the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has become the largest party in the National Assembly with 123 seats.

The PML-N won 75 seats, 9 independents joined it while 34 women and 5 minority seats were later added.

The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) members (PTI-backed) in the National Assembly are 82. According to the ECP decision, the SIC was not eligible to get the reserved seats.

The total number of members of the PPP has reached 73. The party won 54 general seats, 16 seats for women, and 3 seats for minorities were added to them.

The total number of members of MQM-Pakistan is 22 while MQM got 17 general seats, four women, and one minority seat was added. Likewise, the total number of members of JUI became 11. It got six general seats, 4 women, and one minority seat.

According to the details, the Pakistan Muslim League-Q got 5 out of which 4 general seats, one seat was given to woman. The IPP won three general seats out of 4 members, one seat was given to a woman. Also, the MWM, Muslim League-Zia, BAP, BNP, National Party and PkMAP have one seat each.

There are eight independent members in the National Assembly. Moreover, the election was not held in one NA constituency, the notification of one seat has been withheld.