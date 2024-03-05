Putin congratulates Shehbaz on election as PM

Tue, 05 Mar 2024 17:32:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Russian president highlighted the friendly nature of Russia-Pakistan relations and wished Shehbaz Sharif every success in his important capacity as head of government, the Embassy of Russia in Islamabad said on its X timeline.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif for being sworn in as the country's 24th premier.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Narendra Modi congratulated Shehbaz Sharif who took reins of the country for the second time as premier.

Shehbaz Sharif was administered oath of office by President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday.

