CM Gandapur meets PTI founder in Adiala Jail

Published On: Tue, 05 Mar 2024 16:59:16 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in Adiala Jail on Tuesday.

Both the leaders discussed various issues including the political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other matters of mutual interest during the meeting.

The PTI founder congratulated Ali Amin Gandapur on assuming the position of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting, the jail administration also heightened the security measures around the Adiala Jail.

