CJCSC attends opening session of SCO military medical seminar 2024

Pakistan Pakistan CJCSC attends opening session of SCO military medical seminar 2024

Pakistan hosts the seminar on theme of 'Challenges in Military Medicines'

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 05 Mar 2024 16:49:05 PKT

RAWALPIND (Dunya News) – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Tuesday attended the opening session of SCO members states seminar in Rawalpindi.

The seminar is being hosted by Pakistan on theme of “Challenges in Military Medicines,” the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The CJCSC in his address highlighted that emergence of new and complex healthcare challenges, pandemics and humanitarian crisis merit crafting of collective preparedness, response strategies and more importantly strengthening of multilateral collaboration amongst SCO nations especially in field of military medicines.

Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza reiterated that both Pakistani nation and Pakistan Armed Forces take great pride in our partnership with SCO and are fully committed to further expand this cooperation.

He expressed his gratitude to SCO for affording this platform for dialogue and cooperation; and the delegates from partner countries for their whole hearted attendance.

