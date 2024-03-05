PTI submits resolution in NA for immediate release of party founder, other leaders

Resolution also demands withdrawal of cases

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday submitted a resolution in the National Assembly for release of PTI founder, other political leaders and imprisoned journalists.

The resolution was submitted in the National Assembly by former speaker Asad Qaiser along with other leaders.

In the resolution, the Tehreek-e-Insaf demanded immediate release of PTI founder, other leaders and imprisoned journalists after withdrawing 'illegal' cases against them.

The PTI, in its resolution, said the cases instituted on political grounds had no status.

Earlier, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Asad Qaiser, while talking to media in Islamabad, had said they would bring a resolution to withdraw cases against PTI founder PTI.

