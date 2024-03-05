US ready to work with newly-formed Pakistan government

Pakistan Pakistan US ready to work with newly-formed Pakistan government

Matthew Miller said we value our longstanding partnership with Pakistan.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 05 Mar 2024 06:34:13 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller while briefing the media in Washington on Monday said that the United States is ready to work with the newly-formed Pakistan government.

Matthew Miller said we value our longstanding partnership with Pakistan and have always viewed a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as critical to United States-Pakistan interests and our engagement with new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his government will continue to focus on advancing these shared interests.

Replying to a question regarding Maryam Nawaz’s election as CM Punjab, Matthew Miller said that her selection as chief minister is a milestone in Pakistani politics. We look forward to cooperating with Pakistan more broadly on integrating women more fully into the country’s political life, in the economy, including through the US-Pakistan Women’s Council, civil society, and other decision making spaces.

“An inclusive Pakistan makes for a strong, prosperous country which all Pakistanis benefit from, and so we are always pleased when we see cracks in the glass ceiling anywhere in the world,” Matthew Miller said.

