Bilawal says those involved in cipher case must be penalised

Pakistan Pakistan Bilawal says those involved in cipher case must be penalised

Asad Qaisar demands judicial inquiry into cipher controversy

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 04 Mar 2024 17:57:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says those found guilty of violating the constitution must be penalised.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) misused the cipher for political gains. As misuse of cipher is a violation of the constitution, he said, the PTI should be penalised.

He claimed that the PTI founder politicised the cipher by printing a copy and publishing it in international publications. Bilawal said the PTI founder claimed that the government lost the cipher. He demanded punishment for those involved in the politicisation of the cipher.

He sought the opposition support for judicial and election reforms.

Bilawal spoke out against raid on Mahmood Achakzai's house. He said he unequivocally condemned raid on Achakzai's house and said the presidential election was being made controversial.

Judicial Commission formation

PTI leader Asad Qaisar demanded formation of a judicial commission to probe the cipher case. He alleged that the PTI founder had been victimised in the case. He demanded release of the PTI founder, Bushra Bibi and other party leaders.

Dialogue to end crisis

Bilawal sought Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's support for the abolition of "unwanted federal ministries". He stressed a grand dialogue was the need of the hour to avert economic crisis.

He insisted that the policymakers should take decisions that empower and strengthen parliament and democracy as the National Assembly represented all. Bilawal pledged to empower democratic institutions and ensure a bright future of the youth.

He added that the country needed to overcome various crises, including inflation, poverty, and unemployment. He also suggested making a code of conduct for politics, as it would help eradicate the crises plaguing the nation.

Referring to Omar Ayub's reservation on banning his speech on TV, Bilawal criticised the PTI founder for practicing undemocratic culture.

Earlier, Omar Ayub Khan condemned raid on Achakzai's house and called it fascism.

He also deplored the fact that he was denied the facility of live telecast of speech. He said Shehbaz Sharif's speech was live telecast but he was denied the facility despite being a contender for prime minister's office.