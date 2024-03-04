IHC again summons PTA chairman in audio leaks case

Pakistan Pakistan IHC again summons PTA chairman in audio leaks case

Justice Babar Sattar grills PTA counsel

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 04 Mar 2024 14:46:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Directing the PTA chairman to appear in next hearing, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned proceedings on petitions against audio leaks pertaining to former prime minister's wife Bushra Bibi and former chief justice Saqib Nisar's son Najam Saqib till March 14.

Justice Babar Sattar heard the case. Irfan Qadir appeared before the court on behalf of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Counsel for PTA Irfan Qadir told the court that on the request of the petitioners, the case had become ineffective and the same should be disposed of.

Justice Babar Sattar remarked that there were two separate petitions before the court. He inquired from the lawyer where the PTA chairman was. The lawyer replied that the PTA chairman was in Barcelona and he would return in three to four days.

Qadir further said that PTA was facing some legal obstacles. Justice Sattar remarked that first the PTA had said that there was no legal interference. "Should he withdraw his reply he submitted to court earlier," the judge asked the PTA counsel who said no official had said anything like that.

Later, Justice Sattar said the chairman was ordered to submit his affidavit.

"I have been the lawyer of PTA. I know that there is statutory interference. It is not possible for telephone operators to tell a lie in court. The PTA has submitted a reply that there is no statutory interference. Why the PTA is embarrassing itself by taking this stance? asked the judge.

Justice Sattar remarked that they had to take the matter in some direction and decide the case.

Lawyer Qadir argued that the PTA had not given permission to anyone to make audios. "There is a certain mechanism for this," he added.

The IHC summoned the PTA chairman on the next date of hearing on March 14.