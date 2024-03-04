PMD predicts cold and dry weather in most parts of country

Mon, 04 Mar 2024 04:56:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. While very cold weather will prevail in the upper parts of the country during the period.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snowfall is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan. As per the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind thunderstorm with snow over mountains occurred in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper and central Punjab while heavy rainfall and hailstorm occurred at isolated places.

Leh, Kalat and Kalam remained the coldest places in the country on Sunday with -08°C temperature.

