Azma Bokhari greets Shehbaz Sharif on election as PM

LAHORE (APP) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Azma Bokhari greeted Shehbaz Sharif on being elected as Prime Minister.

In a statement, Azma stated that the era of progress and prosperity would continue again under his leadership.

Azma Bokhari in her felicitation message outlined that PM Shehbaz Sharif had saved Pakistan from default and it was his biggest credit.

“PM Shehbaz Sharif would steer Pakistan out of the economic vortex and vicious circle as his first and foremost priority is to ensure the revival of the national economy and elimination of the price hike. The PML-N government under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif will work with the same spirit of rendering public service in the federation and in Punjab as well,” she added.

