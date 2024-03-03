Govt stands by people in every hard time: Bugti

Says the way the people of Gwadar cooperated with the aid agencies is admirable

GWADAR (Dunya News) – Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has said the people of Balochistan should not feel alone in hard times.

Talking to media during his visit to Gwadar, he said the government would stand by with the people in every hard time. The process of water drainage from the city would be completed by tomorrow, he added.

Bugti said the soldiers of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other organisation had taken measures by using all their resources in these testing times.

“The way the people of Gwadar cooperated with the aid agencies is admirable,” the CM said.

“Hundreds of houses were damaged due to rains and flood water. A committee has been formed to ascertain the damages for which the report will be submitted within 20 days,” he concluded.

