President Xi congratulates newly-elected PM Shehbaz Sharif

Premier Li also expresses goodwill for his Pakistani counterpart

Updated On: Sun, 03 Mar 2024 23:53:23 PKT

BEIJING (Dunya News) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the second time.

The Chinese President said that under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan will set new heights of development and it will continue its traditional friendly relations.

The Chinese President added that it is hoped that Pakistan will be able to achieve more achievements, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in all fields and jointly build an upgraded version of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The Chinese PM also sent a congratulatory message to his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif.

