PTI announces intra-party election results, electing Barrister Gohar as chairman again

Pakistan Pakistan PTI announces intra-party election results, electing Barrister Gohar as chairman again

PTI has conducted its intra-party elections for the third time

Follow on Published On: Sun, 03 Mar 2024 13:33:13 PKT

(Dunya News/Web Desk) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has released the results of its intra-party election. Raoof Hassan, PTI's information secretary, announced the intra-party election results.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has been elected as the chairman of PTI without facing any opposition in the intra-party elections. Omar Ayub secured the central general secretary position, while Dr. Yasmin Rashid clinched the presidency of Punjab unopposed.

Ali Amin Gandapur has been elected as PTI president for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Noorul Haq Qadri was elected as vice president, and Arbab Jahandad Khan as vice president of PTI in KP.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa election commissioner Qazi Anwar Advocate announced the victory notification of Ali Amin Gandapur. The panel of Ali Amin Gandapur was elected unopposed, as no other panel submitted nomination papers.

Ali Asghar Khan and Irfan Saleem won the roles of general secretary and additional general secretary, respectively. On the other hand, Fakhar Zaman won the position of deputy general secretary.

Daniyal Khan Jadoon, Khaista Mehmood, and Taimoor Khalid have been elected as joint secretaries.