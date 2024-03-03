Gohar says assembly isn't bogus, Qaiser and others still claim it is

SIC members reach Parliament House for attending National Assembly session to elect new PM

Updated On: Sun, 03 Mar 2024 11:42:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News/Web Desk) – The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) is seemingly divided over the stated position on the nature of newly-elected National Assembly, as Barrister Gohar said they were not labelling the House as “bogus” while Asad Qaiser insisted that the rival parties had a fake mandate.

Talking to reporters outside the Parliament House on Sunday, Gohar said he was not using the word bogus for the assembly and would not escape the democratic process to leave the field open for the other parties.

Amid the reports that the PTI members – who have joined the assemblies under the banner of SIC (Sunni Ittehad Council) after winning the recently-held polls as independents – are mulling over boycotting the session convened to elect the new prime minister, Gohar said they would have their opposition and parliamentary leader. “We won’t boycott, we will compete against them.”

But in complete contrast, Asad Qaiser, separately, said they were of the view that the rival parties had fake mandate and the person elected as prime minister would not have any legal standing.

“He would be fake prime minister elected on the basis of fake votes,” he claimed and added that they would ponder upon all the available options.

Qaiser said they enjoyed the right to protest and would exercise the same, as he, like other party leaders, questioned the mandate of other.

Similar views were repeated by Ali Muhammad Khan who told reporters inside the Parliament House that the competition was between the “original” [Omar Ayub] and “bogus” [Shehbaz Sharif] mandate for the prime minister’s office.

It is interesting to note that the three SIC leaders – Gohar, Qaiser and Ali – are from the same province – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – and have been elected to the House from Buner, Swabi and Mardan respectively.



