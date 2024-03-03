Maryam approves reforms in health system, forms body to ensure transparency

Calls plan to upgrade BHU, RHC

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved phase-wise reforms in health system.

Chairing a meeting, the CM directed the authorities concerned to ensure that there should be no hospital in the province where doctors, paramedical staff, medicines and required medical equipment were not available.

She directed for forming a health advisory council to ensure transparency. The health advisory council will include government officials, professionals and public representatives.

The chief minister also called for a plan to upgrade, construct and rehabilitate BHU and RHC.

She directed for ensuring uniformity in the external and internal design of BHU and RHC.

The CM directed for installing Urdu signboards and proper floor lining in hospitals to guide the public.

She approved immediate provision of free medicines to patients. She called for a field hospital plan to bring health facilities to the doorsteps of people.

She directed to send mobile health units to suburban areas and villages on scheduled days.

She asked the authorities concerned to provide medical equipment to hospitals after assessing public needs.

Maryam Nawaz ordered meeting shortage of infant formula on priority basis.

Proposals for the establishment of medical centre for the treatment of heart, cancer and other diseases in each district were also evaluated in the meeting.

Maryam Nawaz said, “A special hospital will be established to provide best cancer treatment facilities to poor patients.”

She added, “Public awareness and health screening should be prioritised in the health department, and special attention should be given to mother and child health at BHU level.”

