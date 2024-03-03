PPPP has nothing to do with senator Tangi or his resolution, clarifies Nayyar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, the secretary general of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, has stated that the resolution submitted to the Senate Secretariat by senator Bahramand Tangi was not from the party.

In a statement released on Saturday, Bukhari clarified that Tangi had no connection with the PPP.

He said that the president of PPP's Charsadda chapter had revoked Tangi's basic membership due to his failure to provide an explanation for deviating from the party's policy.

Bukhari urged the senator not to use the party's name, as his basic membership had already been terminated.