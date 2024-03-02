PML-N appoints Khawaja Asif as parliamentary leader

Election 2024 Party Position

In-focus

Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-N appointed former federal minister Khawaja Asif as parliamentary leader.

Khawaja Asif was elected as a Member National Assembly in the recent general elections.

Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal issued a notification to this effect as well.

Also read: Khawaja Asif fooled people of Sialkot: Rehana Dar

A two-point agenda of the National Assembly was also released on the issue of the election of the new Prime Minister.

There will be no other assembly business except the election of the Prime Minister. 

