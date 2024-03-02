Khawaja Asif fooled people of Sialkot: Rehana Dar

Pakistan Pakistan Khawaja Asif fooled people of Sialkot: Rehana Dar

Khawaja Asif fooled people of Sialkot: Rehana Dar

Follow on Published On: Sat, 02 Mar 2024 18:12:25 PKT

SIALKOT (Dunya News) - Rehana Dar, who lost in NA 71 Sialkot against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, said that the later fooled the people of her constituency.

Rehana Dar while talking to the media said that the people are with the mother. She said that workers were shouting slogans. "Khawaja Asif, you should be ashamed", she said. She also announced to carry the original Form 45 in the High Court.

Also read: PTI won't accept coalition governing on a stolen mandate, says Asad Qaiser



Rehana Dar while challenging Khawaja Asif said that if he is victorious according to Form 45, she will crown him. "A mother has a challenge for you once again" she held. She said that she was going to Karachi to receive the award.