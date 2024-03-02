Election 2024 Party Position

Three terrorists killed in KP's Karak district: ISPR

Three terrorists killed in KP's Karak district: ISPR

Pakistan

Three terrorists killed in KP’s Karak district: ISPR

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Three terrorists were killed and four others injured in an exchange of fire with security forces in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak district, the military's media wing said.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted the operation acting on an intelligence report about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the dead terrorists.

The ISPR stated that the terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies and civilians.

A sanitisation operation was being conducted afterwards to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

