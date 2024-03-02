PPP senator submits resolution seeking restrictions on social media platforms

(Web Desk) – A resolution has been submitted to the Senate seeking the imposition of restrictions on all social media platforms in the country.

The resolution has been moved by Senator Bahramand Tangi of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

In the resolution, the senator states that negative impacts are being observed on the youth of the country due to the use of social media.

The resolution details concerns that social media platforms are being used to spread misinformation about religion, culture and traditions, as well as fostering hatred among people based on language and religion.

Tangi notes in the resolution that there are reservations about the misuse of social media platforms against national interests, including targeting the Pakistan army with negative and malicious propaganda.

He also observes that through these platforms, fake news or false information is spread on various issues to deceive the youth of the country.

The resolution concludes by recommending the government to impose restrictions on social media platforms, such as X [Twitter], Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, to protect the younger generation from their negative and destructive effects.