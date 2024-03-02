Bilawal wants missing persons issue resolved through parliamentary committee

Pakistan Pakistan Bilawal wants missing persons issue resolved through parliamentary committee

Bilawal wants missing persons issue resolved through parliamentary committee

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 02 Mar 2024 19:33:59 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has proposed the formation of a parliamentary committee on enforced disappearances in Balochistan to find a solution to the pressing issue of missing persons.

Addressing a news conference at the Balochistan Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Saturday, Bilawal exhorted all political groups to unite with the PPP on the matter of missing persons, acknowledging that no single party could address this issue unilaterally.

The former foreign minister said that the PPP-led Balochistan government would combat the menaces of terrorism and extremism in light of the National Action Plan (NAP), noting that terrorism had been one the biggest problems facing the province.

Bilawal said that the PPP would run this province, where Sarfraz Bugti has been elected the chief minister unopposed, in accordance with the vision of Benazir Bhutto, the slain former prime minister.

The PPP leader affirmed that Bugti-led provincial government would strive to address the challenges facing Balochistan. He said that he advised Bugti to pay his maiden visit as the CM to calamity-hit city of Gwadar and ensure uninterrupted relief efforts.

Bilawal averred that the PPP would relieve the people of Balochistan through its economic charter, adding that the provincial government would function with a conciliatory approach.