Sarfaraz Bugti elected Balochistan chief minister unopposed

Sarfaraz Bugti gained support of 41 MPAs

Updated On: Sat, 02 Mar 2024 15:44:00 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Sarfaraz Bugti has been elected chief minister of Balochistan unopposed.

Bugti, a candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), gained the confidence of 41 MPAs in the 65-member Balochistan Assembly. Abdul Majeed Badini of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) and Hidayatur Rehman of Haq do Tehreek voted in favour of Sarfaraz Bugti, while JUI and the National Party abstained from voting.

The newly-elected chief minister will take the oath from Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar at the Governor House at 3pm. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Faisal Kareem Kundi will attend the oath-taking ceremony.

It is noteworthy that Sarfaraz Bugti assumed the role of chief minister unopposed and no voting was conducted.

Bugti previously took oath as a member of the National Assembly after resigning from the Senate. In December, he resigned from the federal cabinet and joined the PPP. He contested and won the election from PB-10 constituency in Dera Bugti.

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been elected the speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, while the position of deputy speaker has been assumed by PPP’s Ghazala Gola.