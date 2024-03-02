Lower Dir landslide kills three

Pakistan Pakistan Lower Dir landslide kills three

Rescuers also recover an injured minor girl and shift her to hospital

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 02 Mar 2024 14:41:06 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Three people were killed as a result of landsliding in the Lower Dir area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Rescue 1122, landsliding struck a house razing it to the ground. Three people was buried under the rubble. A rescue operation was carried out which lasted for 3 and half hours.

The rescue officials recovered bodies of three people buried under the debris. They also recovered a minor girl in injured condition and shifted her to hospital for treatment.

In the unfortunate incident, the husband and wife along with the daughter died, while the injured three-year-old girl was shifted to the hospital.

Met office said 93 millimeter rain was recorded in Dir area. Different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province are experiencing intermittent rains for the last two days.

Separately, in an incident of roof collapse that occurred near Nothia Tilab Road in Peshawar, 15 cattle, cows, sheep and goats were buried under the debris.

According to rescue spokesperson, all the animals were moved to a safe place during the rescue operation. Luckily, members of the house remained safe during the accident.

It should be noted that landslides are common in these areas during bad weather, rains and other natural calamities, which kill hundreds of people every year.