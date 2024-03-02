Election 2024 Party Position

KP governor signs summary to dissolve caretaker cabinet

Pakistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Friday signed summary to dissolve caretaker cabinet.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Friday signed summary to dissolve caretaker cabinet on the advice of caretaker Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah, Dunya News reported.

According to the sources, a declaration to dissolve the caretaker cabinet will be issued before the newly-elected Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur assumes office.

Earlier, PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur has been elected as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by securing 90 votes. A total of 106 votes were cast for the election of the KP Chief Minister.

It should be noted that the constitution of Pakistan does not give the governor the authority to block the summary sent by the chief minister.
 

