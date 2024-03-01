ATC grants bail to Dr Yasmin Rashid in May 9 case

Fri, 01 Mar 2024 19:27:18 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The anti-terrorism court Lahore finally accepted the bail application of former health minister and politician Dr Yasmin Rashid in the Gulberg arson case on May 9.

The court approved Dr Yasmin's bail for Rs 500,000. Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Arshad Javed gave the decision on Dr Yasmin Rashid's bail.

Gulberg police station had registered a case against Dr Yasmin Rashid after 9/5.