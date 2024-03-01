ATC grants bail to Dr Yasmin Rashid in May 9 case

Election 2024 Party Position

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The anti-terrorism court Lahore finally accepted the bail application of former health minister and politician Dr Yasmin Rashid in the Gulberg arson case on May 9.

The court approved Dr Yasmin's bail for Rs 500,000. Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Arshad Javed gave the decision on Dr Yasmin Rashid's bail.

Also read: May 9 riots: ATC takes up PTI founder's pre-arrest bail plea

Gulberg police station had registered a case against Dr Yasmin Rashid after 9/5. 

