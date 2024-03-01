Everyone will get Ramazan package: CM Maryam

Says she wants special attention to cleanliness across province

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said she is also giving Ramazan package to her opponents in the province.

Talking about the Ramazan package, she said there would be a thorough investigation of the Ramazan package.

“Everyone will get the package including our political opponents,” she said, adding that her government believed in merit and transparency.

She said she had directed the authorities concerned to properly clean the city and she herself would visit streets and roads.

She said she wanted special attention to cleanliness all across the province and would conduct surprise visit to every district.