Navigating workplace harassment: legal obligations and cultural challenges

Pakistan Pakistan Navigating workplace harassment: legal obligations and cultural challenges

Victim's silence perpetuates a culture of impunity

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 01 Mar 2024 18:03:06 PKT

By Humaira Afzal

Speaking up against harassment is not only a right but also a legal obligation under many jurisdictions' laws.

Laws regarding harassment in the workplace are designed to protect individuals from disrespectful and obnoxious conduct that creates a hostile or intimidating environment.

In many countries, including Pakistan, legislation such as the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, explicitly prohibits harassment and mandates employers to take proactive measures to prevent and address it. Harassment in the workplace is a pressing issue that affects women across various industries.

In Pakistani conservative society, cultural norms and power dynamics often make it difficult for women to report incidents and seek redress. One of the primary difficulties women face is the fear of retaliation and social stigma associated with speaking out against harassment.

In a society where victims are sometimes blamed or shamed for their experiences, many women remain silent to avoid further repercussions. This silence perpetuates a culture of impunity, allowing perpetrators to continue their behaviour unchecked.

Harassment-free workplace environment vital to women empowerment: president

Moreover, the hierarchical nature of many workplaces in Pakistan can exacerbate the problem, with harassers often holding positions of power over their victims. This power dynamic can make it daunting for women to confront their harassers or seek support from management or human resources.

Additionally, a lack of awareness and training on harassment issues within organisations contributes to the problem. Many employees, including managers and supervisors, may not fully understand what constitutes harassment or how to appropriately respond to complaints. This can lead to cases being mishandled or ignored, further undermining the trust and confidence of victims.

To address harassment in the workplace effectively, it is essential to implement comprehensive prevention strategies, including education and training programmes for all employees. Creating a culture of zero tolerance for harassment, where victims feel safe and supported in coming forward, is crucial.

Furthermore, enforcing existing laws and implementing robust mechanisms for reporting and investigating complaints are essential steps towards creating safer work environments for all employees, regardless of gender.

Creating a workplace environment where every employee feels encouraged and supported to speak up against harassment is crucial for fostering safety and inclusivity. Organisations can achieve this by actively promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts that emphasise respect and dignity for all individuals, regardless of their gender or other characteristics.

Enforcing comprehensive anti-harassment policies and offering regular training on appropriate behaviour reinforces the organisation's dedication to maintain a harassment-free workplace. Establishing transparent procedures for reporting and investigating complaints ensures that all incidents are treated seriously and dealt with promptly.

By prioritising the well-being of their employees and actively combating harassment in all its forms, organisations can build a culture of mutual respect and encouragement that enhances productivity, creativity, and overall job satisfaction.

The writer is a Lahore-based lawyer who pens topical write-ups advocating the need to uphold rule of law and human dignity