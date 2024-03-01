PPP nominates Sarfaraz Bugti for Balochistan CM role

PPP nominates Sarfaraz Bugti for Balochistan CM role

Balochistan Assembly will elect the CM candidate on Saturday

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has named Sarfaraz Bugti as its nominee for the crucial position of the Balochistan chief minister at the eleventh hour.

Asif Ali Zardari, the presidential nominee, has endorsed Bugti for the CM role in Balochistan. The election for the Balochistan chief minister position is scheduled to be held on Saturday.

Sarfaraz Bugti promptly resigned from the position of senator after taking the oath as a member of the Balochistan Assembly.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has put forward Salar Khan's name as its candidate for the coveted chief ministerial role in this less-developed province of Pakistan.

In a development on Thursday, the Balochistan Assembly elected Abdul Khaliq Achakzai of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) the speaker, while PPP’s Ghazala Gola secured the deputy speaker position without encountering any opposition.

Both candidates were declared uncontested winners as no other individuals had submitted papers for these posts.

It is pertinent to note that all the provincial assemblies have elected their speakers and deputy speakers.

The National Assembly is electing its speaker and deputy speaker for which voting is going on.

The PPP and the JUI-P leading with 11 seats each in the province, followed by the PML-N with six seats.