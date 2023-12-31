Indian govt website hacked, shows info about Pakistani thriller 'Dhai Chaal'

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The Gazette of India, an Indian government website, has been compromised by hackers, who have replaced its content with details about the recently released Pakistani thriller, "Dhai Chaal".

The Indian flag on the website has also been replaced with Pakistan's flag featuring an eagle.

A Twitter user, SOURCE (@SourceOSINT), formerly known as X, disclosed the hacking incident on his handle, asserting that the official website of the Indian Gazette was hacked.

In his post, he stated, "I speak The website of The Gazette of India Hacked with the message Dhai Chaal Ka Waqt Ho Gaya Hai. @ShivAroor (an Indian journalist) Watch #MovieDhaiChaal for further details about the Hack. Hack courtesy Bugtis. The revenge of Balochs has started. http://egazette.nic.in."

SOURCE encouraged X users and the general public to verify the claim by visiting the official website of the Indian gazette and shared a screenshot displaying the messages left by the hackers.

Upon reaching out to Dr Irfan Ashraf, the producer of the film "Dhai Chaal" (Knight’s Move), he explained that the movie depicted real-life events surrounding the arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, which was deemed a significant success for Pakistan's security forces.

The film's primary themes include paying tribute to the sacrifices of Balochistan locals, promoting the positive impact of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), exposing Indian-sponsored terrorism in Balochistan, revealing details about Kulbhushan Jadhav's activities, and presenting the reality of Pakistan to the world in a subtle manner.

Dr Ashraf emphasised the need for a film like "Dhai Chaal" to highlight the hidden stories of the country's achievements against adversarial forces, citing previous films such as 'Khuda Ke Liye,' 'WAAR,' and 'Yalghar.'

"Dhai Chaal" focuses on the arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistani security forces on March 3, 2016, making it a unique incident post-World War II where a serving intelligence officer from one country was apprehended while spying in another.

The film received widespread acclaim at the box office, with hashtags like "#DhaiChaalMovie," "#StandWithDrIrfan," "#CPEC," and "#DhaiChaalinCinema" dominating the top trends on X for several days.