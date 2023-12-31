Three terrorists killed in trade of fire on Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

RAWALPINDI (APP) – Three terrorists were killed by security forces in Batwar area of Bajaur district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, according to military’s media wing.

The terrorists were trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, when their movement was picked up by the security forces in Batwar area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a news release, adding that in the ensuing exchange of fire, all three terrorists were killed.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them.

Meanwhile, a soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while valiantly thwarting terrorists’ firing attempt on the border post in the general area of Spinwam, North Waziristan district, KP.

The martyr was identified as Naik Abdul Rauf, 31, a resident of Rahim Yar Khan.

The ISPR stated that on the intervening night of December 30 and 31, terrorists from inside Afghanistan, opened fire on a Pakistani border post in Spinwam area. The army troops responded in a befitting manner causing considerable losses to the terrorists.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. The Afghan government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” concluded the ISPR.

