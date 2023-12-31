Atta censures Bilawal for contesting elections from NA-127

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar censured on Sunday Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari over contesting general elections from NA-127, Lahore.

Addressing the workers convention in Lahore, Tarar said that PPP did not complete any significant project in Karachi that Bilawal made his way to Lahore for general elections.

“Lahore is the stronghold of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. The Lahorites love Nawaz Sharif and they have voted the PML-N to the power many times,” said Tarar.

He said Nawaz came back to pull country out of crises.



