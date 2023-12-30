PTI ex-chairman priced himself at Rs38m in 2018, his current stated net worth is Rs315m

He doesn’t have a car, but do possesses four goats; Lahore house inherited, Bani Gala estate gifted

Published On: Sat, 30 Dec 2023

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The details of his assets shared by the PTI founding chairman show an over 270 million rupees increase when compared with 2018 – the year when last general elections were held – as he filed his nomination papers for the upcoming polls.

He had mentioned the value of his assets at Rs38.694m in the 2018 general elections nomination papers, which has now reached 315.95m, representing a massive jump, out which over Rs60m are in cash deposited in different banks of Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the related documents – an essential part of the nomination papers for national and provincial assemblies as well as Senate – show that the PTI former chairman doesn’t have any vehicle, but do own four goats valued at Rs0.2m.

According to the jailed PTI founder, he has inherited a seven kanals and five marlas house located at Zaman Park, Lahore, while the construction cost him another Rs48.6m.

At the same time, the 300-kanal estate at Bani Gala in Islamabad – where he mostly lives – too has been in his possession thanks to a gift – a repetition of the claim that the property was gifted to him by his wife Jemima Khan.

However, he has mentioned an expenditure of over Rs3.9 million on renovating the house in the latest nomination papers submitted to the returning officer in Lahore.

At the same time, the PTI founder also owns another piece of land in Islamabad, much smaller in size tough – six kanals and 16 marlas with a stated market value of over Rs5m.

Other assets in Islamabad include an Rs120m shop and a two-bed apartment which has been priced at Rs34.

According to the documents, the items bought from Toshakhana – the famous pieces that resulted in a case – are valued at over Rs11.8m.

On the other hand, the PTI founding chairman says his wife – Bushra Bibi – is the owner of 698 kanals of land in Depalpur and Pakpattan besides another three-kanal house located at Banigala.

However, he had shown total assets of Rs141m in the documents submitted to the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) in 2021, but the value had suddenly climbed to over Rs320m in 2022, which again shrunk slightly to Rs315.9m this year.

As far as the educational credentials and livelihood are concerned, he is a bachelor of arts (BA) in political science and a philanthropist by profession.